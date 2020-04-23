Special flight to bring back Sri Lankan students lands in India

-

The special flight to repatriate Sri Lankan students stranded in India due to the COVID-19 outbreak has touched down at Amritsar Airport.

Flight UL 1145, chartered by SriLankan Airlines had taken off from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with 8 crew members aboard at around 6.15 am this morning (23), Ada Derana correspondent said.

It is expected to fly out 101 students from India and return to the Katunayake Airport at 2.55 pm today.

The students will be directed to the quarantine process upon their arrival on the island.

SriLankan Airlines is operating special flights from India’s Amritsar, Coimbatore, Pakistan’s Karachi, Lahore and Nepal’s Kathmandu to bring back 433 Sri Lankan students who have been stranded overseas due to the prevailing travel restrictions imposed in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissions in these states have obtained permission from the respective civil aviation authorities to operate these special flights.

A group of 113 Sri Lankan students stranded in Pakistan were repatriated from Lahore and Karachi on Tuesday evening (21).

In the meantime, another batch of 117 Sri Lankans from Coimbatore on flight UL194 and 93 more from Kathmandu on UL 1425 will be repatriated tomorrow (24).