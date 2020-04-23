Four new COVID-19 cases detected; Total at 334

-

Sri Lanka’s total count of COVID-19 cases count has escalated to 334 as four more persons tested positive for the virus as of 1.45 pm today (23), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

The four new coronavirus cases have been reported from Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12, according to the ministry.

In the meantime, the tally of patients who recovered from the novel coronavirus in Sri Lanka stands at 105.

The Epidemiology Unit says that 222 active cases are currently under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital, Base Hospital in Kattankudy and Iranawila Hospital.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 7 deaths due to the COVID-19 outbreak.