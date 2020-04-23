Two arrested with 93kg of cannabis in Jaffna

-

Sri Lanka Navy apprehended two persons along with a haul of 93kg of cannabis which they had attempted to transport to land by a dinghy, at the Kadeikadu South beach area in Vettalaikerni, Jaffna.

Navy has been continuing patrols to curb drug smuggling activities through sea routes and during such swiftly executed operation by a team of naval personnel attached to the Northern Naval Command on duty in a Costal Observation Point at the Kadeikadu South beach in coordination with the sailors on duty at Base Radar station-Vettalaikerni had observed a suspicious dinghy and intercepted it while landing on Wednesday (22).

Following the search of the dinghy, approximately 93kg of cannabis which had been packed in 44 parcels were recovered, Sri Lanka Navy said.

The recovered haul of cannabis, two suspects, dinghy and fishing gear found there, were taken into naval custody. The suspects are 21 and 35 years of age and residents of Thalayadi.

Further, considering the pandemic threat of coronavirus, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) unit attached to the Northern Naval Area disinfected the apprehended items and suspects in accordance with the standard health guidelines prior handing over to the Excise Station-Sankanai for further investigations and legal proceedings.