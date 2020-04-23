Private hospitals to be involved in PCR testing

-

The Ministry of Health has decided to involve private hospitals in the process of carrying out Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing in the country.

This decision is taken as a measure to expedite the detection of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The Health Ministry intends to hike the number of PCR tests carried out to over 1000 tests per day from the current 800.

Accordingly, the government has decided to use the facilities available in private hospitals to expand the PCR testing.

A special discussion was held under the patronage of Health and Indigenous Medicine Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi at the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID -19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) in Rajagiriya.

Representatives from private hospitals such as Asiri Hospitals, Nawaloka Hospital, Durdans Hospital, and Lanka Hospitals participated at the meeting.

The hospitals stated that one hospital could test 100 samples per day and submit reports.

Commander of the Army Shavendra Silva, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe, health authorities and representatives private hospitals were present at the meeting.