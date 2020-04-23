Over 36,000 arrested for violating curfew in Sri Lanka

-

Sri Lanka Police says that 36,008 individuals have been arrested in total for violating the curfew during the period of over a month since the curfew was imposed.

Over 9,000 vehicles have been taken into police custody for curfew violations during this period, the Police Spokesman’s Office said.

The curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts, which have been identified as Covid-19 high risk zones, is to continue until Monday while the curfew in other districts is temporarily lifted at 5.00am daily during weekdays.

Meanwhile in the areas where the curfew is in effect, arrests continue to be made of persons traveling by road without curfew passes.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said 687 curfew violators were arrested within the 24 hours ending at 6.00am this morning (23) while 186 vehicles were also taken into custody.