Employees of Anuradhapura SLTB depot quarantined

Several employees of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) Depot in Anuradhapura have been directed for quarantine, said SLTB Chairman Kingsley Ranawaka.

Reportedly, the patient from Polonnaruwa Hospital who was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 yesterday (22) had closely associated a driver of the SLTB depot in Anuradhapura.

Further, investigations have been launched to identify persons who associated with the aforementioned infected patient from Lankapura, Pollonnaruwa, said Polonnaruwa District Administrative Public Health Inspector Jayantha Chandrasiri.

Currently, Sri Lanka has reported a total of 330 COVID-19 cases with 105 recoveries and 7 fatalities. According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry, 218 patients are currently under medical observation for possible infection of the virus.