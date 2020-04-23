Coronavirus case total in Sri Lanka at 335

-

One more patient has been confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, says the Ministry of Health.

Five persons have been tested positive for the virus from Sri Lanka as of 5 pm today (23).

Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that 4 out of the 5 identified have been from the group sent for quarantine from Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12.

Accordingly, the tally of total coronavirus cases in Lanka has risen to 335 patients.

With two new recoveries reported a short while ago, Sri Lanka records the number of recoveries at 107.

Seven fatalities in total have been reported from the country.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry, 218 patients are currently under medical observation for possible infection of the virus.