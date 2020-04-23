Four suspects to be produced before court over murder of wildlife officer

April 23, 2020   07:24 pm

The four suspects arrested over the murder of a wildlife officer at the Gal Oya National Park is to be produced before the courts tomorrow (24).

A 25 year old wildlife officer attached to the Wildlife Office in Inginiyagala was gunned down and killed by poachers during a raid at the Gal Oya National Park on Wednesday night (22).

The remains of the deceased have been placed under police security and the magistrate’s inquest was carried out today (23).

Police arrested four suspects in connection with the murder. A 12-Bore firearm was also seized along with the arrestees.

Accordingly, the arrestees will be brought before the Monaragala Magistrate tomorrow.

Dambagalla Police is probing the incident further.

