No intention to reconvene Parliament creating another crisis - Karu Jayasuriya

The Constitutional Council met today (23) and was chaired by its Chairman and former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya at the Speaker’s official residence this morning.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa along with former members of Parliament R. Sampanthan, Mahinda Samarasinghe, Bimal Ratnayake and Thalatha Athukorala marked their presence at the meeting held.

In addition, civil society representatives Javed Yousuf and Naganathan Selvakumaran, Secretary-General of the Constitutional Council and Secretary-General to the Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dassanayake as well as the Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Neil Iddawala were also present.

At the beginning of the discussion, members of the Constitutional Council reviewed the progress of all independent commissions. Attention was drawn to the performance reports sent by the Independent Commissions to the Constitutional Council.

Two letters sent to the Constitutional Council by the Independent Elections Commission were also taken into regard, according to the Parliament’s Department of Communication.

One letter highlighted that the police commission should work with the concurrence of the Election Commission with regards to transfers and appointments of police officers in the police department during the election period.

Several members of the Constitutional Council speaking on the occasion, raised concerns of police transfers that have taken place thus far. It was decided to submit such to the attention of the Police Commission.

The council also focused regarding the vacant positions in the office for reparations and it was decided to fill the vacancies at the next meeting so that the office could function properly.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa elaborated on the situation regarding COVID19 and preventive measures taken by the government to combat the situation, as well as regarding the restoration of the life livelihood of the people of the country.

The Prime Minister informed the Constitutional Council that steps are being taken to look into the problems of Sri Lankan labourers in the Middle East in the face of the COVID19 and steps are being taken to resolve their problems.

What steps will be taken to repatriate students who have gone abroad for study was also put into discussion.

The former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya stressed the importance of working with all political parties irrespective of the political advantages when addressing the prevailing national catastrophe of COVID19 affecting the nation.

Several members of the Council stated that it is appropriate for the Executive to take the views of former Parliament Party Leaders into account in combating the crisis.

“Commenting on the media buzz regarding reconvening of the Parliament, the Chairman of the Constitutional Council stated that he had no intention of reconvening the parliament to create another crisis.”

“The Chairman of the Council further stated that only the Supreme Court can give an interpretation given the circumstance of such constitutional concern and that it he is bound to act according to the decision given by the Supreme Court,” the statement said.

He also urged all party leaders and parties to not create any form of constitutional crisis at a time where there is a severe pandemic affecting the whole world.