Two more COVID-19 cases bring tally to 337

Two more persons have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus a short while ago, said the Ministry of Health.

Seven persons have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus from Sri Lanka as of 5 pm today (23).

Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that 4 out of the 7 identified have been from the group sent for quarantine from Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12.

Accordingly, the tally of total coronavirus cases in Lanka has risen to 337 patients.

Currently, Sri Lanka has reported a total of 105 recoveries and 7 fatalities.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry, 223 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals across the island.