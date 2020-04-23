Total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka stands at 368

-

The total number of coronavirus infections in the country has soared to 368 cases, according to the tally of the Health Ministry’s Epidemiology Unit.

With two new recoveries today (23), the tally of recoveries reported in the country is at 107 cases.

Sri Lanka’s fatality count from the novel coronavirus rests at 7 cases.

Sri Lanka marked the highest daily count of COVID-19 cases today, including 29 Navy personnel from the Welisara Navy base.

The navy base has been declared an isolated area and all personnel at the base, including those on leave, have been directed for PCR testing.