Met. Dept. issues warnings of rough seas and heavy rain

April 23, 2020   11:58 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued heavy rain and strong wind advisories to sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambanthota via Puttalam, Colombo, and Galle.

Issuing an ‘Amber’ warning effective from 11.30 pm tonight (23) until 5.30 am tomorrow (24), the Department states that there is a possibility for heavy showers, thundershowers and sudden roughness in the deep and shallow seas, associated with a sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70- 80 kmph), in the aforementioned areas.

Accordingly, naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

As at 11 pm today, active clouds were observed to have formed in the western and southwestern sea areas, said the Department.

These active clouds are likely to persist further, forecasts the Meteorology Department.

