Balance of COVID-19 Fund reaches Rs 848 million

April 24, 2020   12:13 am

With corporate and individual donations and direct donations, Balance of the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund has now surpassed Rs 822 million, stated President’s Media Division.

The Chief Incumbent of Gatambe Rajopavanaramaya in Peradeniya Ven. Kappitiyagoda Siri Wimala Thero, today (23) handed over Rs 01 million to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Recent donations made to the Fund included Rs 10 million by Lanka Mineral Sands, Rs 01 million each by  Mr. J. H. T. M. Abeysinghe and Sri Lanka Marketing Institute, Rs 5.4 million by Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, Rs 6.2 million by Ceylon Petroleum Wholesale Storage Terminal and Rs 500,000 by Sri Lanka Industrial Development Board.

All the donations are credited to the special account opened under the number   85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund.

Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details on the Fund can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011-2 354 479/011-2 354 354.

