No coronavirus cases among 529 who underwent PCR tests from Peliyagoda Fish Market

April 24, 2020   07:30 am

Positive cases of COVID-19 were not detected among the 529 persons who underwent PCR tests for the coronavirus from the Central Fish Market Complex in Peliyagoda, says Director General of Health Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

Commencing on April 22, PCR tests were carried out on a total of 529 fish vendors and employees of the Peliyagoda Fish Market after it was revealed that one of the fish vendors had tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the intervention of Western Province Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, the PCR testing process was commenced within the premises of the Peliyagoda Fish Market.

Fish vendors and employees at the market, as well as mobile fish vendors totalling 529, were accordingly subjected to PCR testing.

The Peliyagoda Fish Market was temporarily closed for the general public while trading was limited to only wholesale trading since Wednesday (22), as per a decision by the Ministry of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development.

