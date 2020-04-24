Another batch of Sri Lankan students to be repatriated from India, Nepal today

-

Another group of 210 Sri Lankan students stranded in India and Nepal are to be repatriated today (24).

Accordingly, 117 Sri Lankans from India’s Coimbatore and 93 more from Nepal’s Kathmandu will be brought back home in special flights chartered by SriLankan Airlines.

They will be directed to mandatory quarantine process upon their arrival on the island.

A group of 113 Sri Lankan students stranded in Pakistan were repatriated from Lahore and Karachi on Tuesday (21) while another batch of 101 Sri Lankan students was repatriated from Amritsar, India on Thursday (23).

SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier, has been operating special flights from India’s Amritsar, Coimbatore, Pakistan’s Karachi, Lahore and Nepal’s Kathmandu to bring back more than 400 Sri Lankan students who have been stranded overseas due to the prevailing travel restrictions imposed in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.



Meanwhile, Minister Bandula Gunawardana has assured that all Sri Lankan students and professionals stranded overseas will be repatriated under several phases.

A separate website will be launched in the near future to facilitate the repatriation process, Minister Gunawardana said further during the media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions.