Suspects arrested over assault on Excise officers remanded

April 24, 2020   11:14 am

-

Three suspects, who were arrested over an assault on two officers of the Excise Department on duty, have been remanded until April 27.

The police said the suspects were produced before Walapane Magistrate’s Court.

The two Excise officers were assaulted by a group of persons during a recent raid at a store that had been selling liquor during curfew hours in Rikillagaskada, Hanguranketha.

The Police have also seized a 12-Bore rifle that was in possession of the suspects.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories