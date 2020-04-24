Suspects arrested over assault on Excise officers remanded

-

Three suspects, who were arrested over an assault on two officers of the Excise Department on duty, have been remanded until April 27.

The police said the suspects were produced before Walapane Magistrate’s Court.

The two Excise officers were assaulted by a group of persons during a recent raid at a store that had been selling liquor during curfew hours in Rikillagaskada, Hanguranketha.

The Police have also seized a 12-Bore rifle that was in possession of the suspects.