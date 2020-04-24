Coronavirus cases climb to 373 as five more test positive

-

Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus raising the tally of positive cases in the island to 373, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Accordingly 259 active cases are currently under medical care while 107 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka stands at 07.

The highest number of new cases reported within a day in Sri Lanka had been recorded yesterday with a total of 38 coronavirus patients being identified.

This included 29 navy personnel at the Sri Lanka Navy base in Welisara who had tested positive for the virus.