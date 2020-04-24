Island-wide curfew in force throughout the weekend

Island-wide curfew in force throughout the weekend

April 24, 2020   04:10 pm

-

The curfew, which was relaxed in 21 districts except for high-risk zones, will be in force again from 8.00 pm today (24) until 5.00 am on Monday (27). 

In these 21 districts, curfew was relaxed between 5.00 am to 8.00 pm every day since April 20.

The curfew imposed in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts was set to be relaxed from April 22, however, the government later decided to extend the curfew until next Monday (27).

Accordingly, an island-wide curfew will be in effect throughout this weekend (April 25 and 26). 

The government had noted that travelling to and from the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam is completely prohibited for every citizen.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories