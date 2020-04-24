Group of Sri Lankan students stranded in Nepal brought back home

April 24, 2020   04:36 pm

A special flight carrying 76 Sri Lankan students, who were stranded in Nepal, has landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) a short while ago, says Ada Derana correspondent.

The flight, chartered by SriLankan Airlines, had departed for Nepal’s Kathmandu at around 8.00 am today (25), with 8 crew members aboard.

The repatriated students will be directed to the mandatory quarantine process.

A group of 113 Sri Lankan students stranded in Pakistan were repatriated from Lahore and Karachi on Tuesday (21) while another batch of 101 Sri Lankan students was repatriated from Amritsar, India on Thursday (23). In the meantime, another batch of students is to be flown out from Coimbatore in India.

SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier, has been operating special flights from India’s Amritsar, Coimbatore, Pakistan’s Karachi, Lahore and Nepal’s Kathmandu to bring back more than 400 Sri Lankan students who have been stranded overseas due to the prevailing travel restrictions imposed in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.

