Six new COVID-19 cases bring total to 379

-

Six more persons from Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12, who had been under quarantine, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, says the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka’s total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has climbed to 379.

In the meantime, five cases of coronavirus were detected from the same area earlier today (25).

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that 265 active cases are currently under medical care while 107 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka stands at 07.