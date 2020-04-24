-

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka rose to 414 on Friday as 30 more navy personnel had tested positive for the virus.

Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva confirmed, a short while ago, that another 30 navy personnel from the Navy Camp in Welisara had tested positive today.

Accordingly 60 persons have tested positive from the Welisara camp thus far.

As of 6.00 p.m. today (24), the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the island stands at 414.

Meanwhile 02 more coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital bringing the total recoveries to 109.

Currently 298 active cases of COVID-19 are under medical care in the country.

The number of fatalities in Sri Lanka due to the virus is 07.