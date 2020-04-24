COVID-19 cases tally rises to 416 with one new case

-

Another case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Sri Lanka, says the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka has identified a total of 416 COVID-19 patients so far.

Sri Lanka saw a record daily surge in coronavirus cases today as 48 persons tested positive for the virus.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that 300 coronavirus cases are currently under medical care.

In the meantime, the island has reported 109 recoveries and 7 fatalities due to COVID-19.