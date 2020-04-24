Two persons nabbed with 49kg of cannabis

-

A haul of 49kg of cannabis has been seized during a joint search operation conducted by the Navy and the STF on Thursday at Ussella and Kudawewa areas in Thanamalwila.

Sri Lanka Navy, in coordination with Police Special Task Force (STF)-Ambalantota, had conducted an operation in Thanamalwila.

During this search operation, 7kg of cannabis were found upon searching a suspicious person spotted in Ussella, who was subsequently taken into custody.

Following the information received from interrogating this suspect, another person with 42kg of cannabis was apprehended at Kudawewa.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Kuda Oya area. They have been handed over to Koslanda Police along with the seized cannabis haul for onward investigation.