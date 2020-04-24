Two persons nabbed with 49kg of cannabis

Two persons nabbed with 49kg of cannabis

April 24, 2020   10:38 pm

-

A haul of 49kg of cannabis has been seized during a joint search operation conducted by the Navy and the STF on Thursday at Ussella and Kudawewa areas in Thanamalwila.

Sri Lanka Navy, in coordination with Police Special Task Force (STF)-Ambalantota, had conducted an operation in Thanamalwila.

During this search operation, 7kg of cannabis were found upon searching a suspicious person spotted in Ussella, who was subsequently taken into custody.

Following the information received from interrogating this suspect, another person with 42kg of cannabis was apprehended at Kudawewa.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Kuda Oya area. They have been handed over to Koslanda Police along with the seized cannabis haul for onward investigation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories