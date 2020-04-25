Another coronavirus case brings total count to 417

April 24, 2020   11:46 pm

COVID-19 cases count in Sri Lanka has hit 417 as another person tested positive for the virus as of 10.45 pm today (24), the Ministry of Health says.

According to the tally, Sri Lanka has confirmed a record surge in coronavirus cases with 49 new infections within the day.

The 49 coronavirus patients identified today include 11 from Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12, 30 naval personnel from the Welisara Navy Base, 5 naval personnel who were on leave and a pregnant woman from Maradana area who had been admitted to De Soysa Hospital for Women in Colombo 8.

The five naval personnel who were on leave are from Hidilla Kanda in Ratnapura, Udapola in Polgahawela, Keeniyapola in Kurunegala, Rathkinda in Badulla and Athabodhiwewa in Dambulla.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that 301 coronavirus cases are currently under medical care.

In the meantime, the island has reported 109 recoveries and 7 fatalities due to COVID-19.

