COVID-19 cases hit 420 as three more test positive

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19, raising total cases count in Sri Lanka to 420, the Ministry of Health says.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 304 coronavirus cases are currently under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital, Base Hospital in Kattankudy and Iranawila Hospital.

A total of 109 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering completely.

The island has confirmed 7 fatalities due to COVID-19 thus far.



In the meantime, Sri Lanka on Friday (24) saw a record surge in coronavirus cases with 49 new infections within the day.

The 49 coronavirus patients identified today include 11 from Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12, 30 naval personnel from the Welisara Navy Base, 5 naval personnel who were on leave and a pregnant woman from Maradana area who had been admitted to De Soysa Hospital for Women in Colombo 8.