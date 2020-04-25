Showery condition to temporarily enhance after tomorrow

-

Showery condition over the island is likely to temporarily enhance to some extent after 26 April, the Department of Meteorology has said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Mannar and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Hambantota and Pottuvil, particularly in the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly to south-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.