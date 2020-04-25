Island-wide curfew in force until Monday

-

An island-wide curfew will be in effect throughout this weekend (April 25 and 26).

The curfew, which was relaxed in 21 districts except for high-risk zones, was re-imposed at 8.00 pm on Friday (24) and it will be in force until 5.00 am on Monday (27).

In these 21 districts, curfew was relaxed between 5.00 am and 8.00 pm every day since April 20.

The curfew imposed in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts was set to be relaxed from April 22, however, the government later decided to extend the curfew until Monday (27).

Government has noted that travelling to and from the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam is completely prohibited for every citizen.

Conditions and guidelines have been announced the continuation of essential services and agricultural activities.