Peliyagoda Fish Market reopened for wholesale trading

April 25, 2020   09:14 am

The Central Fish Market Complex in Peliyagoda has been reopened for business for wholesale traders from today (25), says the Peliyagoda Fish Vendors’ Association.

The salesmen have been instructed to strictly adhere to health guidelines during wholesale trading.

However, retail operations at the fish market are yet to be resumed.

The Peliyagoda Fish Market was temporarily closed since Wednesday (22), as per a decision by the Ministry of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development.

This move came after it was revealed that a fish vendor from Piliyandala who had tested positive for COVID-19 had recently visited the Peliyagoda Fish Market.

Following the intervention of Western Province Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, the PCR testing process was commenced within the premises of the Peliyagoda Fish Market.

Fish vendors and employees at the market, as well as mobile fish vendors, totalling 529, were accordingly subjected to PCR testing.

However, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe confirmed on Friday (24) that positive cases of COVID-19 were not detected among the 529 persons who underwent PCR tests from the Peliyagoda Fish Market.

