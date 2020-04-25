Nearly 4,000 naval personnel & family members under quarantine at Welisara camp

-

Sri Lanka Navy says nearly 4,000 naval personnel and their families are under quarantine within the Welisara Navy Base.

PCR tests will be carried out to ascertain if they have contracted the novel coronavirus, the Navy said in a press release.

Welisara Navy Base has so far confirmed 60 coronavirus infections as 30 more naval personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

A sailor from Polonnaruwa was recently identified to have contracted the virus while he was on leave, and PCR tests were conducted to gauge the spread of the disease among other naval personnel who came into contact with him, the Navy says.

Accordingly, on Thursday it was confirmed that a total of 29 naval personnel at the Welisara Navy Base have contracted the COVID-19.

The Navy subsequently made prompt action to lockdown the naval complex due to health concerns. Nearly 4,000 naval personnel and their families who are living at 194 married quarters of the naval base have been isolated within its premises.

In addition, a group of identified individuals who were on leave and recognized to be close links with the infected naval personnel has been brought back to the naval base, the Navy stated.

In this backdrop, the Navy noted it is already engaged in well planned quarantine process in organizational level and its proceedings are currently underway going by the guidance of the health sector.

“Therefore, as far as the health of naval personnel are concerned, the general public should not be unduly worried about this situation,” the release read further.

Further, necessary action has been taken to temporarily confine naval personnel at homes if they are on leave, resume all naval operations at Welisara Navy Complex after health inspections and hospitalize coronavirus-infected persons for treatment, the release noted.