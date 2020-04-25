SriLankan extends temporary suspension of scheduled passenger flights

-

SriLankan Airlines has extended the temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger flights until 15th May, 2020.

The decision comes as the travel restrictions imposed by foreign countries on the national carrier’s global network continue to be in place due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

However, its cargo services will continue to operate from its worldwide network, facilitating essential supplies of medical resources, equipment as well as perishable cargo in support of governments and industries during this tumultuous period, bringing in vital revenue for the airline and foreign exchange into the country, SriLankan Airlines said in a press release.

In the meantime, continuing to reach out to fellow Sri Lankans in need, the national carrier will operate special passenger flights as and when required.

For further information and clarifications, passengers are requested to contact their travel agents, their nearest SriLankan Airlines Office or the Airlines’ Global Contact Centre on +94117771979, the release read further.