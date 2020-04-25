Govt mulls relaxing curfew?

-

The government is considering the possibility of relaxing countrywide curfew which is in effect throughout this weekend, according to reports.

Relaxing curfew in all districts except for the areas declared as high-risk zones is currently being studied by the authorities.

However, reports said that strict guidelines and health recommendations will be followed if the curfew is to be eased.

Accordingly, recommendations and guidelines on relaxing curfew will be announced before the end of the week.

The ongoing island-wide curfew will be in force until 5.00 am on Monday.

The curfew, which was relaxed in 21 districts except for high-risk zones, was re-imposed at 8.00 pm on Friday (24) and it will be in force until 5.00 am on Monday (27).

In these 21 districts, curfew was relaxed between 5.00 am and 8.00 pm every day since April 20.

The curfew imposed in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts was scheduled to be eased from April 22, however, the government later declared an extension until 5.00 am Monday (27).