Seven more patients recover from COVID-19; Total reaches 116

April 25, 2020   12:43 pm

The Ministry of Health confirmed today (25) that 7 more coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospital after recovering completely.

The total count of COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka has accordingly reached 116.

Meanwhile, 420 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Sri Lanka as of today.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 297 coronavirus cases are currently under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital, Base Hospital in Kattankudy and Iranawila Hospital.

The island has confirmed 7 fatalities due to COVID-19 thus far.

