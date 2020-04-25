Should not put country in jeopardy by reconvening old Parliament  Maha Sangha

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has briefed the Maha Sangha on the measures taken by the Government to control the spread of COVID-19 virus and the progress made so far, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

During a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (24), the President has explained about the control of the spread, quarantine process, reliefs granted to people and future measures to revive the national economy.

The support rendered by every segment of the society including health, security and the entire state mechanism in the face of current challenges is enormous, President has said.

The President, stressing the necessity of a strong Parliament to fulfil the aspirations of the people bestowed on him with the landslide victory, has said that there are no Constitutional powers to reconvene the old Parliament but to convene a new one.

President also noted that he expects to meet Maha Sangha regularly on the third Friday of every month.

Nayaka Theros of all three Chapters have said that they approve the conduct of the President and the Government.

Stating that the country should not be put in jeopardy by reconvening the old Parliament, Maha Sangha unanimously agreed with the decision not to convene the dissolved legislature.

Ven. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thero has emphasized that the previous Parliament should take the responsibility for the current financial crisis in the country, the PMD said.

Ven. Thrikunamale Ananda Thero, the Maha Nayaka of the Amarapura Sri Dharmarakshitha Chapter has said that when looking at the initiatives taken by the President to prevent the spread of coronavirus as well as for the future, it is clear that there is a new vision being implemented in the country.

Ven. Prof. Medagoda Abayathissa Thero was of the view that the measures implemented by the President to prevent the spread of the coronavirus could be an example for other countries in the world. The young generation of the country and other various groups have invented many new products. “This is a golden opportunity for a better future”, the Thero further said. He also said that the Maha Sangha of the country will always support the steps being taken by the President.

Ven. Prof. Indugare Dhammarathana Thero presented a set of proposals comprising 12 points to make the island secure.

Ven. Dr. Diviyagala Yasassi Thero and Ven. Prof. TubulleSeelakkanada Thero pointed out the importance of creating an environment to celebrate the Vesak festival using electronic media while staying home. A decision was reached to appoint a Committee on the matter.

Maha Nayaka of the Asgiriya Chapter Most Ven. Wendaruwe Upali Thero said that the steps taken by the President to feed the hungry including the beggars are commendable.

The Maha Nayaka Theros and Anu Nayaka Theros representing the Tri-Nikayas and Maha Sangha participated in this meeting, the PMD said further.