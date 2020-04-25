Mother-to-baby coronavirus transmission during pregnancy not verified yet  Dr. Jasinghe

-

Transmission of COVID-19 virus from mother to baby in utero has not been verified yet, says the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

He made this remark speaking on the pregnant woman who had contracted the novel coronavirus.

On Friday (24), it was reported that a pregnant woman from Maradana who was admitted to De Soysa Hospital for Women in Colombo 8, has tested positive for COVID-19.

It was later confirmed that the woman has suffered a miscarriage.

As the pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital, the medical staff of the hospital has subjected her to a PCR test, on suspicion of being infected with the virus.

She has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Jasinghe stated that the pregnant woman had suffered a miscarriage by the time she was hospitalized.

Speaking further, he said that the cause of the baby’s death is yet to be confirmed.

The possibility of transmitting novel coronavirus from mother to the baby in utero has not been proved yet, he added.