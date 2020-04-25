163 Sri Lankan students repatriated from Mumbai

-

Another batch of Sri Lankan students, who were stranded in Mumbai, India due to the COVID-19 outbreak, has been repatriated this afternoon (25).

The special flight, chartered by the SriLankan Airlines, has touched down at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with 163 local students.

The repatriated students are to be directed to the mandatory quarantine process.

The flight had departed for Mumbai at 9.10 am today and returned to the Katunayake Airport at around 2.35 pm.

A group of 113 Sri Lankan students stranded in Pakistan were repatriated from Lahore and Karachi on Tuesday (21) while another batch of 101 Sri Lankan students was repatriated from Amritsar, India on Thursday (23). In the meantime, 76 students were flown out from Kathmandu, Nepal yesterday (24).

Although SriLankan Airlines has temporarily suspended its scheduled passenger flights, it has been operating special flights from India’s Amritsar, Coimbatore and Mumbai, Pakistan’s Karachi, Lahore and Nepal’s Kathmandu to bring back more than 400 Sri Lankan students who have been stranded overseas due to the prevailing travel restrictions imposed in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.