China donates healthcare outfits and equipment to Navy

April 25, 2020   04:32 pm

China has donated a stock of required healthcare outfits and equipment to Sri Lanka Navy on Friday (24).

Extending its corporation for the programmes conducted by the Navy in order to control the spread of coronavirus, China made a donation of healthcare outfits and equipment which consisted of safety overalls, face masks, gloves, safety glasses and thermometers, at the Navy Headquarters.

The donation was taken over by Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva from the Defence Attaché of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China in Sri Lanka, Senior Colonel Wan Dong.

Further, Commander of the Navy has expressed his gratitude to the Chinese representatives for this worthy contribution, on behalf of the Navy.

