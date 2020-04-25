Met. Dept. issued Red alert for severe lightning

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ warning for severe lightning in several provinces and districts in the island in the evening or night.

Its weather advisory said that thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and Galle and Matara districts.

In the meantime, fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.