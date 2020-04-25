Curfew in Colombo-Gampaha-Kalutara-Puttalam districts to continue until May 4

-

Ongoing curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts will continue until 5.00 am on the 4th of May, the President’s Media Division (PMD) announced.

In a press release, the PMD stated that the curfew in all other districts will be lifted at 5.00 am on Monday (27) and re-imposed at 8.00 pm on the same day.

Curfew in these districts will be relaxed between 5.00 am and 8.00 pm every day until the 1st of May.

However, the curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts will be eased from May 4 in order to facilitate the functioning of public and private sector institutions.

Departments, corporations and statutory boards under the purview of the government, as well as private sector factories, building constructions, other work places, vegetable/fish grocery stores will be permitted to remain open.

