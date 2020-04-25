COVID-19 cases tally soars to 435 with 15 new infections

-

Fifteen more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (25), bringing the confirmed cases tally to 435.

Director General of Health Service Dr. Anil Jasinghe announced this during the media briefing of the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19.

These positive cases are reported from the quarantine facility in Kattankudy (01) and Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12 (01), Welisara Navy Base (04) and Monaragala Hospital (01).

The coronavirus case detected from Bandaranayake Mawatha is a 12-year-old boy and the patient from Monaragala Hospital has been identified as a sailor.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka has thus far reported 116 recoveries and 7 fatalities from COVID-19 virus.

The country saw the highest daily total of positive cases on Friday (24) with 52 coronavirus cases including 30 from the Welisara Navy Camp.