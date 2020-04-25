COVID-19: Cases hike to 440 while recoveries reach 118

-

Five new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Sri Lanka, says the Ministry of Health.

The positive cases tally soared to 440 as a total of 20 persons tested positive for COVID-19 within the day.

Earlier today, 15 positive cases were reported including 7 from the quarantine facility in Kattankudy and one from Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12, four from Welisara Navy Base and another one from Monaragala Hospital.

Meanwhile, two more patients recovered from the novel coronavirus this evening and the recoveries county hiked to 118.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 315 patients are currently under medical care and 7 patients have succumbed to the virus thus far.

The country saw the highest daily total of positive cases on Friday (24) with 52 coronavirus cases including 30 from the Welisara Navy Camp.