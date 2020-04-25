Nine more patients hike COVID-19 cases in country to 449

-

Nine more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection a short while ago, stated the Ministry of Health.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country today (25) is at 29, including 7 from the quarantine facility in Kattankudy and one from Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo 12, four from Welisara Navy Base and another one from Monaragala Hospital.

Accordingly, the count of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka has risen to 449.

Sri Lanka reports 118 recoveries and 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 315 patients are currently under medical care.

The country saw the highest daily total of positive cases on Friday (24) with 52 coronavirus cases including 30 from the Welisara Navy Camp.