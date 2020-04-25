AG Dept. given clearance resume work

-

The Attorney General’s Department has been cleared to resume work after it was temporarily closed following a coronavirus scare last Monday (20).

The Director-General of Health Services has authorized the Department to recommence its work while being subjected to all operational guidelines issued on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General, the authorization has followed a request by the Attorney General seeking clearance to resume work.

On Monday (April 20), Attorney General’s Department has been decided to be temporarily shut down indefinitely, after a female security officer attached to the department was identified to have had direct contacts with COVID-19 patients.

Reportedly, the Department was also subjected to Department necessary sterilization processes.