Three new cases bring COVID-19 case count to 452

Three new persons have been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus according to test results, says the Ministry of Health.

With 32 new cases reported today (25), the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 452.

Sri Lanka reports 118 recoveries and 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 315 patients are currently under medical care.

The country saw the highest daily total of positive cases on Friday (24) with 52 coronavirus cases including 30 from the Welisara Navy Camp.