Systematic transport facilities for those traveling to work in Colombo

-

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has decided to provide transportation to the public and private sector employees of the Colombo district through a systematic procedure once the curfew is lifted.

Public and private sector organizations that wish to commence operation are able to register for the service by emailing to dgmoperation@sltb.lk.

The email should include the number of employees expected to travel on each route and the contact details of the coordinating officer of the organization.

SLTB requests interested parties to submit their requests before the 28th of April.