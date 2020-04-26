Coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka reach 460

- https://youtu.be/INGNc8Vf9eg

Eight new cases being reported to have contracted the virus has brought the tally of the total number of cases in the country to 460, stated the Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Sri Lanka reports 118 recoveries and 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 335 patients are currently under medical care.

Thirty-two new cases were reported from the country yesterday (25). The country saw the highest daily total of positive cases on Friday (24) with 52 coronavirus cases including 30 from the Welisara Navy Camp.