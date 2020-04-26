Brother-in-law kills man over personal dispute
A man has been reported dead from an assault in Shrawastipura, Anuradhapura, Police Media Division said.
Reportedly, a personal disagreement has escalated when the brother-in-law of the victim had attacked him with a mammoty.
The 46-year-old victim had succumbed to his injuries upon admittance to Anuradhapura hospital.
The murder suspect has been arrested and he will be produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court today (26).