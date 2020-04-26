Army chief on repatriation of Sri Lankan students

-

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says that steps are being taken to repatriate the Sri Lankans who are stranded across the world over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The repatriation will be done on a phase-by-phase basis, said the Army Commander joining the ‘Derana Aruna’ the Breakfast Show on TV Derana, this morning (26).

Arrangements have been made to repatriate Sri Lankans in SAARC countries first and then from other countries, he said.

However, only a limited number of students that can be managed by Sri Lanka at the moment will be brought back to the country, he clarified.

Accordingly, students from many countries will be repatriated in the coming weeks and quarantine facilities are made available for the returning students, said Silva.

Meanwhile, 166 Sri Lankan students in Mumbai, India were repatriated yesterday (25).