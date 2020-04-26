Sudden fire burns down timber warehouse

April 26, 2020   12:10 pm

A sudden fire has broken out at a timber warehouse in Pore Gedara area in Padukka at around 5.30 am this morning (26).

Reportedly, the timber warehouse has been completely destroyed by the fire.

Ada Derana reporter says that the damage had already occurred by the time firefighters of the Horana Municipal Council arrived at the scene.

However, the damages caused by the fire has not been estimated as of yet.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and Padukka Police is carrying out further investigations into the incident.

