Two new COVID-19 cases bring total to 462

Two new patients have tested positive to have contracted the COVID-19 virus, states the Ministry of Health.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the country up to 462.

Sri Lanka reports 118 recoveries and 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 337 patients are currently under medical care.

Forty new cases were reported from the country yesterday (25), according to Army Commander Shavendra Silva. The country saw the highest daily total of positive cases on Friday (24) with 52 coronavirus cases including 30 from the Welisara Navy Camp.