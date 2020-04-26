SriLankan flight returns with 113 Sri Lankan students in Coimbatore

-

A SriLankan Airlines charter flight carrying Sri Lankan students from India has landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) earlier this afternoon (26).

Flight UL 1194 left to Coimbatore, India at 9.05 am this morning to repatriate another batch of Sri Lankan students stranded in India.

The flight returned with 113 students at 12.05 pm this afternoon.

The charter flight was operated by a crew of 7 members, according to Ada Derana reporter at BIA.

The returning students have been directed to a mandatory quarantine process upon landing.