SriLankan flight returns with 113 Sri Lankan students in Coimbatore

SriLankan flight returns with 113 Sri Lankan students in Coimbatore

April 26, 2020   01:26 pm

-

A SriLankan Airlines charter flight carrying Sri Lankan students from India has landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) earlier this afternoon (26).

Flight UL 1194 left to Coimbatore, India at 9.05 am this morning to repatriate another batch of Sri Lankan students stranded in India.

The flight returned with 113 students at 12.05 pm this afternoon.

The charter flight was operated by a crew of 7 members, according to Ada Derana reporter at BIA.

The returning students have been directed to a mandatory quarantine process upon landing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories